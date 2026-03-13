PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) shares tumbled in Friday's premarket after the company announced plans to raise $250 million through a convertible debt offering to refinance existing notes and fund share buybacks.

Financing Update

PAR priced a private offering of $250 million in 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes due March 15, 2031. The notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A. Initial purchasers have a 13-day option to buy up to $15 million additional notes.

The offering is expected to close on March 17, 2026, subject to customary conditions. The notes are general unsecured obligations with a 4.00% annual interest rate paid semiannually. They mature on March 15, 2031, unless earlier converted, redeemed, or repurchased.

The notes are initially convertible at $19.02 per share, or 52.5762 shares per $1,000 principal amount. This represents a 20% premium to PAR's March 12, 2026 closing price. PAR may redeem the notes beginning March 20, 2029, subject to certain conditions.

Use of Proceeds

PAR expects to receive approximately $242.3 million in net proceeds. The company plans to use about $207.5 million to repurchase part of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027, and roughly $33.1 million to repurchase about 2.09 million shares of common stock at $15.85 per share through privately negotiated transactions.

The company noted that holders selling the 2027 notes may unwind derivatives or buy shares concurrently with the repurchases.

Investors employing convertible arbitrage strategies with existing short positions could also close those positions by purchasing stock, which may increase PAR's share price and, in turn, raise the effective conversion price of the new notes.

High Short Interest

Short interest in PAR Technology declined in the latest reporting period.

The number of shares sold short fell to 8.81 million from 9.15 million, representing about 22.16% of the company's publicly available shares.

Based on the stock's average daily trading volume of 1.59 million shares, it would take roughly 5.53 days for short sellers to cover their positions, according to recent market data.

Technical Indicators

PAR is trading 36% below its 20-day SMA and 60.4% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend firmly pointed down. Shares are down 73.09% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

RSI is at 31.57, which sits in neutral territory but is pressing near the oversold threshold after the late-February washout. The MACD is at -2.5281, while the signal line is at -2.6632, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing even as the broader trend remains weak.

RSI in the 30–50 range with a bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish, but it's happening inside a larger bearish structure defined by deeply broken moving averages.

Key Resistance : $19.50

: $19.50 Key Support: $12.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $51.44. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Mar. 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Mar. 5) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Mar. 3)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Mar. 3) Stephens & Co.: Overweight (Lowers Target to $45.00) (Feb. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PAR Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 0.79) — The stock is showing very weak trend strength versus the broader market, consistent with its steep drawdown and broken moving averages.

The Verdict: PAR Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that remains decisively bearish. Until momentum improves materially, rallies may act more like rebounds inside a downtrend than the start of a durable uptrend.

PAR Price Action: PAR Technology shares were down 20.25% at $12.64 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock