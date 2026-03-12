Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE:TPET) shares are trading higher Thursday morning as investors reacted to a sharp rise in crude prices following a major Middle East supply shock, a development that matters directly for the oil and gas explorer. Here’s what investors need to know.

Trio Petroleum stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving TPET stock higher?

Trio Petroleum Outlook Closely Tied To Oil Prices

Trio describes itself as an exploration, development and production company with operations in Saskatchewan, Monterey County, California and Uintah County, Utah, meaning its outlook is closely tied to moves in energy markets.

That sensitivity is in focus after fresh reports said the U.S.-Iran war had intensified, while U.S. officials prepared a 172 million-barrel release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to contain energy costs.

Goldman Warns Of Largest Oil Supply Shock Ever

The bigger driver for TPET, however, is the oil-price reaction itself. Goldman Sachs said disruption near the Strait of Hormuz now represents the largest oil supply shock on record, with Persian Gulf exports falling to roughly 3% of normal levels.

The bank raised its Brent crude forecast to an average of $98 in March and April and warned prices could climb even higher if the disruption persists. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude, as tracked by the United States Oil Fund, was already up about 6% Thursday morning near $95 a barrel.

That is significant for Trio because higher oil prices can improve expectations for realized pricing, revenue potential and asset value. For smaller upstream companies like TPET, changes in crude prices can have an outsized effect on sentiment and valuation.

Trio Petroleum RSI Signals Recent Bullish Momentum

Trio Petroleum RSI has mostly fluctuated within the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with occasional dips into oversold territory below 30 and brief moves toward overbought levels.

Recently, the indicator spiked above the 70 overbought threshold before easing back, signaling strong bullish momentum but suggesting the rally could face short-term consolidation.

TPET Shares Surge Thursday Morning

TPET Price Action: Trio Petroleum shares were up 20.27% at $1.78 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock