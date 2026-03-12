Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) shares surged after the company's Alpha rocket successfully delivered a Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) payload to orbit, putting fresh focus on whether the newly public launch provider is emerging as a high‑beta way to trade defense space spending.

Alpha Flight 7 Mission Success

Firefly stock was up more than 18% in Thursday morning trading after Firefly confirmed its Alpha Flight 7 mission reached orbit and deployed a Lockheed technology demonstrator, marking a clean return to flight for the small‑lift rocket following a prior anomaly and a long string of test‑heavy missions.

The move extends what has been a volatile run since Firefly's 2025 IPO, with the stock swinging between the mid‑teens and the low‑70s as investors recalibrate expectations for revenue growth, launch cadence and capital needs.

Space-Defense Partnerships

The latest launch highlights how deeply Firefly has embedded itself in defense and government programs.

Beginning in 2026, Alpha will fly three dedicated missions for L3Harris from Vandenberg Space Force Base, backed by a follow‑on agreement for as many as 20 additional launches between 2027 and 2031.

On the government side, Firefly has been tapped to launch the Space Force's VICTUS SOL tactically responsive space mission under a roughly 22 million dollar contract and is set to loft True Anomaly's Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle for the VICTUS HAZE mission under a separate multi‑launch deal.

NASA, meanwhile, has awarded Firefly about $176.7 million under its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program to deliver Blue Ghost lunar landers and payloads to the Moon's south pole, with a later $10 million add‑on for extra mission data.

With Firefly not yet profitable but tied into multiyear contracts across Lockheed, L3Harris, the Space Force and NASA, traders are treating the stock as a classic high‑beta defense trade—one that can move multiples of the broader defense complex on each incremental launch, contract win or setback.

