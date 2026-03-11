Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are surging on Wednesday afternoon after Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target. Here’s what investors need to know.

Ocugen shares are testing new highs. What’s driving OCGN to record levels?

Oppenheimer Sees Ocugen Emerging As Gene Therapy Contender

In its initiation note, Oppenheimer said it views Ocugen as an emerging gene therapy player focused on blinding eye disorders, with its lead program OCU400 seen as the main driver of potential upside.

Gershell’s thesis centers on OCU400, Ocugen's Phase 3 candidate for retinitis pigmentosa, a rare inherited eye disease affecting about 100,000 people in the U.S.

Oppenheimer said the therapy could offer a broader treatment approach than existing gene-specific options because it is designed to address multiple mutations tied to the disease.

Gershell highlighted prior Phase 1/2 data showing meaningful vision-related improvements and said the pivotal Phase 3 liMeliGhT trial has completed enrollment, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Ocugen Could File Three FDA Applications Within Three Years

Oppenheimer also pointed to additional upside from Ocugen's other ophthalmology pipeline programs, including OCU410ST for Stargardt disease and OCU410 for geographic atrophy.

The analyst said Ocugen could file three FDA applications over the next three years and argued the company's platform has the potential to reach large underserved retinal disease markets. Still, Oppenheimer noted risks tied to clinical outcomes, safety, regulation, manufacturing, competition and financing.

Ocugen Trades Well Above Key Moving Averages

Ocugen is currently positioned strongly above its key moving averages, indicating bullish momentum. The stock is trading 37.1% above its 20-day SMA, 43.8% above its 50-day SMA, and a remarkable 74.2% above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a solid upward trend.

The golden cross in June, when the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, marked a significant bullish signal. This crossover often indicates a strong uptrend, and Ocugen has maintained its strength since that point.

Over the last 12 months, Ocugen has seen an impressive gain of 316.21%. This long-term performance highlights the stock’s strong upward trajectory and suggests that traders may want to consider the potential for continued growth.

With the stock’s strong performance and bullish positioning above key moving averages, traders should keep an eye on momentum indicators and watch for any shifts in the current trend.

OCGN Shares Surge Wednesday

OCGN Price Action: Ocugen shares were up 29.94% to $2.30 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock