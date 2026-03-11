CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares are soaring on Wednesday, moving in step with Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) after the cloud‑infrastructure giant delivered a standout third‑quarter earnings report and issued bullish AI‑driven guidance.

CoreWeave stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are CRWV shares rallying?

AI Infrastructure Momentum

CoreWeave is rising alongside Oracle as investors increasingly view both companies as key players in the rapidly expanding AI data center market. Each company has secured major partnerships with OpenAI, and both are positioned at the center of the massive infrastructure buildout required to support AI training and inference workloads.

Oracle's strong quarter and upbeat commentary about overwhelming AI demand lifted sentiment across the entire sector, with CoreWeave benefiting the most.

Oracle reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $17.19 billion, topping expectations of $16.91 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 21% year-over-year to $1.79, beating estimates of $1.71. Cloud Infrastructure revenue surged 84% to $4.9 billion, underscoring the strength of AI‑related demand.

AI Demand Growing Faster Than Supply

The biggest catalyst for CoreWeave came from Oracle's comments on AI infrastructure dynamics. Management said demand for AI training and inference capacity "continues to grow faster than supply.”

Oracle projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $90 billion, well above the $86.63 billion analysts expected, and said it expects to "comfortably meet and likely exceed" its long‑term growth targets. That confidence seems to be reverberating across the AI infrastructure space on Wednesday, lifting names like CoreWeave.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 9.62% at $82.13 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

