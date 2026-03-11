Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) shares surged Wednesday after the software giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued upbeat revenue guidance, while also unveiling a new clinical AI tool designed to streamline hospital documentation.

Earnings Snapshot

On Tuesday, Oracle posted third-quarter revenue of $17.19 billion, beating analyst estimates of $16.91 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings grew 21% year-over-year to $1.79 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.71 per share.

Oracle expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow 18% to 20% on a year-over-year basis, roughly in line with estimates. It sees adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 and $2.00 in the fourth quarter, versus estimates of $1.95.

Several analysts made several updates to their ratings and price targets.

Oracle Expands Clinical AI Agent To Emergency, Inpatient Settings

Separately, the company said on Wednesday its Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent for automated note generation is now available in U.S. emergency departments and inpatient settings.

The tool automatically drafts clinical notes by capturing real-time patient interactions and pulling data from the Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record, including triage notes, lab results, and imaging information. Clinicians can review, edit, and finalize the notes.

Healthcare systems are already reporting efficiency gains. AtlantiCare expanded the tool across its emergency departments after earlier deployments reduced documentation time by 41%.

“Just as we saw in our ambulatory settings, we’re now seeing that same impact in the emergency department,” said Jordan Ruch, chief information officer at AtlantiCare.

Oracle said the AI system has saved physicians more than 200,000 hours across U.S. providers since launching just over a year ago.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 8.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 2.3% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while facing resistance at the 50-day level. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 16.38% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a bullish trend.

The RSI is at 42.87, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -4.5644, with a signal line at -6.1777, indicating a bullish crossover. This combination suggests that while the stock is not currently overbought, there is potential for upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $168.50

: $168.50 Key Support: $138.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Oracle is expected to provide its next financial update on June 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $1.64 (Down from $1.70)

: $1.64 (Down from $1.70) Revenue Estimate : $16.90 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion)

: $16.90 Billion (Up from $15.90 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 28.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $251.64. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Mar. 11)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Mar. 11) TD Cowen : Buy (Maintains Target to $250.00) (Mar. 11)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $250.00) (Mar. 11) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $160.00) (Mar. 11)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ORCL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 8.72% at $162.43 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock