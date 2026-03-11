The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares are up on Wednesday amid concern that the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz will limit exports from key Middle East producers Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Also, the company disclosed a positive development regarding the Uberaba rare earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Details

Mosaic’s subsidiary and Rainbow Rare Earths Limited have completed a preliminary economic assessment and entered into a joint project development agreement for the Uberaba project.

This agreement aims to advance a prefeasibility study, with the potential for a definitive feasibility study later in 2026, targeting the construction start of a processing facility in 2027.

The project is expected to treat approximately 2.7 million tonnes per year of phosphogypsum.

Mosaic expects the facility to produce 1,900 tonnes of separated neodymium and praseodymium oxide, and 600 tonnes of a samarium, europium, and gadolinium product rich in medium and heavy rare earth elements (REE).

This initiative aligns with Mosaic’s strategy to enhance value from its existing operations, as Brazil emerges as a key player in rare earth development in the Americas. The company targets the Initial production in 2030.

Bruce Bodine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic added, “The Uberaba project brings together Mosaic’s Brazilian operations with Rainbow’s rare earth expertise. Together, we will evaluate the responsible recovery of critical materials from our existing phosphate operations. This initiative aligns with our strategy to unlock additional value from our existing assets.”

Technical Analysis

Mosaic stock is currently trading 0.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 6.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness against a longer-term upward trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 14.14% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a generally positive trend.

The RSI is at 42.66, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -0.4209, below its signal line at -0.1288, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in direction.

Key Resistance : $31.00

: $31.00 Key Support: $26.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The Mosaic Company is slated to provide its next financial update on May 5, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 27 cents (Down from 49 cents)

: 27 cents (Down from 49 cents) Revenue Estimate : $2.81 billion (Up from $2.62 billion)

: $2.81 billion (Up from $2.62 billion) Valuation: P/E of 15.6x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.21. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $31.00) (Mar. 3)

: Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Maintains Target to $31.00) (Mar. 3) Scotiabank : Sector Outperform (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Mar. 2)

: Sector Outperform (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Mar. 2) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $28.00) (Feb. 26)

MOS Price Action: Mosaic shares were up 6.50% at $27.24 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock