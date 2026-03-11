Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares are trading lower Wednesday, caught in a selloff triggered by disappointing results from industry peer The Campbell's Co (NASDAQ:CPB) .

CPB plummeted over 8% after the company missed second-quarter estimates and slashed its full-year profit outlook. This broad weakness in the snacks and meals segment is weighing heavily on investor sentiment across the industry.

Inflation and Tariff Pressures

In its report, Campbell's cited significant margin pressure from cost inflation and the gross impact of tariffs. CEO Mick Beekhuizen noted the company is lowering its outlook to reflect a “more cautious view.”

Conagra Had Reaffirmed Fiscal 2026 Guidance

On Feb. 17, Conagra reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance ahead of the CAGNY Conference. Conagra expects adjusted earnings per share between $1.70 and $1.85. The firm also targets an operating margin of 11.0% to 11.5%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Conagra Brands, is slated to provide its next financial update on April 1.

EPS Estimate : 40 cents (Down from 51 cents YoY)

: 40 cents (Down from 51 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $2.76 billion (Down from $2.84 billion YoY)

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $23.90.

Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $19.00) (Feb. 18)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $19.00) (Feb. 18) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Jan. 16)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Jan. 16) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $18.00) (Jan. 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Conagra Brands, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Neutral (Score: 33.6) — The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation compared to peers.

: Neutral (Score: 33.6) — The stock is trading at a reasonable valuation compared to peers. Quality : Weak (Score: 2.13) — The company’s fundamentals show significant areas for improvement.

: Weak (Score: 2.13) — The company’s fundamentals show significant areas for improvement. Momentum: Weak (Score: 13.85) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

CAG Price Action: Conagra Brands shares were down 5.81% at $17.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

