Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are trading higher Wednesday. The drone technology firm is seeing increased investor interest amid escalating geopolitical tensions and strategic partnership expansions.

High Short Interest Fueling Volatility

Data from Benzinga indicates short interest in RCAT recently rose to 22.08 million shares. This represents 20.83% of the company's float.

With an average daily volume of 8.46 million shares, shorts would need roughly 2.61 days to cover.

Upcoming Earnings Catalyst

Traders are also eyeing the company's fourth quarter earnings report. Red Cat to release these financial results on, March 18, after the market close.

With just a week away, the market is closely watching the upcoming financial disclosures.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 15 cents (compared to the same quarter last year)

: Loss of 15 cents (compared to the same quarter last year) Revenue Estimate: $23.95 million (reflecting growth from the previous year)

Escalating Middle East Conflict

Al Arabiya reported that Iran's army targeted multiple Israeli military sites on Wednesday. These include the intelligence directorate Aman and Haifa's submarine headquarters.

Additionally, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed drone strikes against U.S. military bases across five countries, according to IRIB.

Strategic Defense Consortium Expansion

Red Cat recently announced Allen Control Systems (ACS) joined its Red Cat Futures Initiative. The consortium integrates ACS's Bullfrog autonomous counter-drone system with Red Cat's ISR platforms.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Red Cat is trading 20.1% above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 55.8% above its 200-day SMA, showcasing significant bullish momentum over both short and long-term periods.

The stock has soared 218.62% over the past 12 months, marking a robust performance trajectory. Additionally, it’s trading near its 52-week high of $18.78, indicating potential resistance around this level.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 56.89, suggesting a neutral market sentiment without extreme overbought or oversold conditions.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat shares were up 7.98% at $15.84 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

