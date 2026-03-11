Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an Equal-Weight rating to an Overweight rating.

Nike stock is trading at depressed levels. Where are NKE shares going?

Nike Gets An Upgrade From Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded Nike from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $64 to $73, citing recent operational progress, financial inflections and disciplined actions by management.

Given the ongoing sell-off in shares, Barclays believes Nike stock has fallen to levels that presents a buying opportunity. The firm said the risk-reward profile has shifted favorably, prompting Barclays to go Overweight.

Bearish Technical Indicators Loom

Nike’s stock is currently facing significant technical resistance, trading 8.3% below its 20-day SMA and 15.9% below its 200-day SMA. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined by 23.82%, reflecting a challenging period. It’s currently hovering closer to its 52-week low of $52.28 than its high of $80.19.

The RSI stands at 30.88, indicating a neutral stance nearing oversold territory, but the bearish MACD, with a value of -1.7608 below the signal line of -0.9806, points to potential downward momentum.

Earnings Around The Corner

Nike is slated to provide its next financial update on March 31. With the earnings date more than two weeks away, here’s what investors are watching.

EPS Estimate : 29 cents

: 29 cents Revenue Estimate: $11.23 billion

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nike, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 57.67) — Reflects a valuation that’s somewhat high compared to market peers.

: Weak (Score: 57.67) — Reflects a valuation that’s somewhat high compared to market peers. Quality : Weak (Score: 19.25) — Indicates concerns about the company’s operational effectiveness.

: Weak (Score: 19.25) — Indicates concerns about the company’s operational effectiveness. Momentum: Bearish (Score: 9.17) — Stock is underperforming the broader market significantly.

The Verdict: Nike’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a challenging market position. While the Value score suggests a premium, the very low Quality and Momentum scores indicate significant headwinds, suggesting cautious trading strategies may be appropriate.

Nike Shares Trade Higher

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were up 0.61% at $56.42 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock