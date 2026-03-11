Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares edged higher Wednesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker released its latest quarterly results.

Investors evaluated strong revenue growth alongside guidance for future deliveries as the company continued expanding its premium EV lineup.

Details

On Tuesday, the company reported quarterly revenue of 34.65 billion yuan ($4.95 billion), up 75.9% year over year and 59.0% sequentially. The figure exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 0.29 yuan (4 cents) per ADS. That result improved significantly from a loss of 3.17 yuan per ADS a year earlier and topped expectations for a 5-cent loss.

The earnings improvement reflects stronger vehicle deliveries and improved operational efficiency. Demand for premium electric vehicles in China also supported the company's revenue momentum.

Analysts reacted positively to the company's outlook. Nomura upgraded the stock after reviewing the results and guidance, citing improving operational momentum.

Guidance Signals Rapid Delivery Growth

Nio issued optimistic guidance for the first quarter of 2026. The company expects vehicle deliveries between 80,000 and 83,000 units during the period.

That projection implies roughly 90% to 97% growth compared with the same quarter last year. Management believes new model launches and continued EV adoption will sustain demand.

Nio CEO Highlights New Model Pipeline

During the earnings call, CEO Bin Li emphasized future model launches and industry trends.

"Despite challenges in the auto industry, we expect the penetration rate of new energy vehicles to grow, particularly in the premium segment," Li said.

Li added that Nio plans to introduce the ES9 and additional vehicles during the second and third quarters. He said the company remains confident about reaching annual delivery growth of 40% to 50%.

Executives also discussed progress in autonomous driving technology. Li said the company focuses on increasing smart-driving usage and reducing accidents through advanced systems.

"Our new world model version has increased smart driving usage by over 80% month-over-month," Li said.

