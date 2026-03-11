AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX) shares were down during Wednesday’s premarket session in a volatile session. At the open, the stock recovered the losses.

AN2 Therapeutics’ $40 Million Financing

The company surged over 90% on Tuesday following a recent announcement regarding a $40 million private placement financing.

The financing includes the sale of around 8.2 million shares at $2.85 each, along with pre-funded warrants for up to 5.8 million additional shares at a nearly identical purchase price.

Focuses On Lead Drug Development For Rare Blood Disorder

Last week, AN2 Therapeutics announced its plans to expand the development of oral epetraborole into a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study in adults with phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera (PV).

PV is a blood cancer characterized by overproduction of red blood cells in the bone marrow.

The company is currently proceeding through the regulatory clearance process and anticipates initiating the Phase 2 trial in the third quarter of 2026.

AN2 Therapeutics expects to provide periodic public data updates as early as the fourth quarter of 2026 and throughout 2027, subject to regulatory clearance and enrollment progress.

ANTX Price Action: AN2 Therapeutics shares were up 3.48% at $5.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

