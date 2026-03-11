Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares are pulling back in premarket trading Wednesday after the networking equipment maker rallied 5.91% to close sharply higher in Tuesday’s session.

On Tuesday, investors cheered a combination of product innovation in the AI sector and a wave of bullish analyst revisions following a blowout first-quarter earnings report.

Ciena Unveils New AI Networking Technologies

Ciena introduced new optical networking technologies designed to support rising bandwidth demand driven by artificial intelligence workloads.

The company said its latest innovations — including hyper-rail photonics, 1600ZR/ZR+ pluggables, full-spectrum coherent transponders, and AI-driven network automation — aim to increase network capacity and density for hyperscalers and service providers. The solutions also incorporate optics and electrical redriver technologies acquired through Nubis Communications.

“Ciena is building on our established leadership in high-capacity, low-latency optical networking with innovations that address the AI-driven transformation of networks,” said Dino DiPerna, senior vice president of global research and development at Ciena.

According to Jimmy Yu, vice president at Dell’Oro Group, demand for optical data-center interconnect equipment could nearly double over the next five years as AI workloads place greater pressure on data center networks.

Ciena plans to showcase the technologies at OFC 2026.

Recent Earnings

Ciena last week reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $1.17 per share. Revenue came in at $1.427 billion, above expectations of $1.399 billion.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to a range of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, up from its previous guidance of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion.

Technical Analysis

Ciena’s stock is currently trading 5.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong short-term and longer-term bullish trends. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 427.54%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 58.48, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not overbought or oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of 14.4264, below its signal line at 19.0105, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is performing well overall, there may be some short-term headwinds to watch for.

Key Resistance : $365.00

: $365.00 Key Support: $320.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Ciena is expected to release its fiscal second-quarter 2026 financial results on June 4, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $1.26 (Up from 42 cents)

: $1.26 (Up from 42 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.50 billion (Up from $1.13 billion)

: $1.50 billion (Up from $1.13 billion) Valuation: P/E of 214.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $329.67. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $285.00) (Mar. 6)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $285.00) (Mar. 6) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Target to $350.00) (Mar. 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $350.00) (Mar. 6) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Raises Target to $283.00) (Mar. 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CIEN carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CIEN Price Action: Ciena shares were down 0.69% at $335.02 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $365.90, according to Benzinga Pro data.

