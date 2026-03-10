Celsius (CELH) Stock Is Climbing Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Celsius Holdings stock is among today’s top performers. Why is CELH stock surging?

Celsius Reports Q4 Earnings Beat As Revenue Surges 117%

The energy-drink maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 20 cents, while revenue jumped 117% year over year to $721.6 million, ahead of consensus expectations of about $640.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $134.1 million.

Management also highlighted growing scale across its portfolio, saying it reached roughly a 20% dollar share of the U.S. energy drink category in the quarter. North America sales rose 124% to $699.5 million, while international sales increased 9% to $22.1 million.

Analysts Turn Bullish On Celsius Stock Following Strong Earnings Report

Celsius Expands Internationally With Spain Launch Through Suntory Partnership

CELH Stock Trades Near Key Moving Averages After Volatile Year

Celsius Holdings shares have traded between a 52-week low of $26.63 and a high of $64.86, showing significant volatility over the past year. The stock rallied through mid-2025 and peaked in the fall before pulling back sharply toward the end of the year.

More recently, CELH has traded around the mid-$40s to low-$50s range, hovering near its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting a period of consolidation.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Celsius Holdings holds a strong Quality score of 92.33, alongside Momentum of 69.51 and Growth of 62.14, while its Value score stands at 9.03.

CELH Stock Climbs Tuesday Morning

CELH Price Action: Celsius Holdings shares were up 5.17% at $45.55 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock