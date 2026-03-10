Heartbeam Stock Jumps After AI Collaboration With Mount Sinai

Heartbeam shares are powering higher. What’s driving BEAT stock higher?

HeartBeam And Mount Sinai Partner On AI-ECG Development

The collaboration will combine HeartBeam's patented ECG platform with Mount Sinai's artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to develop and validate advanced AI-ECG algorithms.

HeartBeam's platform captures the heart's electrical activity from three non-coplanar dimensions and is capable of collecting synthesized 12-lead ECG data from patients remotely over time.

The companies said the partnership will leverage HeartBeam's real-world ECG datasets and Mount Sinai's clinically annotated ECG data to train and validate new AI models designed for deployment on the HeartBeam platform.

The collaboration is expected to support the development of increasingly personalized algorithms and enable 12-lead ECG assessments outside of traditional clinical settings, including wellness applications and assessments such as heart attack risk.

HeartBeam's in-house AI team will work with Mount Sinai researchers to develop, train and validate a suite of AI-ECG algorithms intended for use on the company's cardiac monitoring platform.

The companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of algorithms for patient wellness insights, condition-focused assessments and chronic condition management.

HeartBeam Shares Climb

BEAT Price Action: At the time of publication, Heartbeam shares are trading 6.08% higher at $1.57, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

