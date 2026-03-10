The company announced Monday that its partners in Texas, Florida, and New York were selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to participate in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

The initiative aims to create a regulatory pathway for launching electric air taxis, supporting the introduction of the first new aircraft category in nearly 80 years, and reinforcing U.S. leadership in next-generation aviation.

Early Midnight Operations Planned

Archer will work with partners, including the Texas Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Transportation, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, to prepare for early operations of its Midnight aircraft, potentially starting in the second half of 2026.

“This is the clearest sign yet from the White House, the FAA, and the DOT that bringing air taxis to market in the United States is a real priority,” said CEO Adam Goldstein.

Midnight is a piloted electric air taxi designed to carry up to four passengers. Archer aims to replace 60- to 90-minute car trips with quieter, all-electric flights to reduce travel time and urban congestion.

Recent Earnings

Archer Aviation reported a fourth-quarter loss of 26 cents per share, wider than analysts’ estimates for a 24-cent loss. The company generated revenue of $300,000, falling short of expectations of about $666,000.

Despite the earnings miss, Archer said it plans to continue expanding its piloted Midnight aircraft fleet through 2026. Several aircraft are currently in different stages of production.

The company is targeting its first passenger-carrying flights in 2026 as it moves toward commercial air taxi operations.

Technical Analysis

The broader market experienced gains on the previous trading day, with the Technology sector rising 0.65%.

Archer’s stock is moving higher while the broader market indicators show positive momentum, suggesting that the company’s developments are resonating well with investors.

The stock is currently trading 4.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short- to medium-term.

Shares have decreased 4.12% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Earnings Outlook and Analyst Ratings

Archer Aviation is expected to provide its next financial update on May 11, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 25 cents (Down from Loss of 17 cents)

: Loss of 25 cents (Down from Loss of 17 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.65 million (Up from $0.00 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.45. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Mar. 3)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Mar. 3) Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $10.00) (Jan. 14)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $10.00) (Jan. 14) Goldman Sachs: Initiated with Neutral (Target $11.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ACHR carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation shares were up 2.15% at $6.66 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock