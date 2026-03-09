Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares are trading higher in after-hours Monday after the company announced it was selected to to begin early operations this year as part of a White House-backed program.

Joby Aviation stock is holding steady today. What’s next for JOBY stock?

Joby To Begin U.S. Operations In 2026

Joby said it was selected as a partner in multiple winning applications under the White House-backed Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Under the program, Joby will have the opportunity to begin operations in 2026 in 10 states, paving the way for the company to bring its technology directly to U.S. communities ahead of FAA type certification.

The selection has the potential to significantly accelerate Joby’s path to commercial service with regulatory coordination now expected to pick up steam.

“This is a defining moment for American innovation. Instead of just reading about the future of flight, communities across America are going to be able to see it in the skies above their own cities this year,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation.

In addition to the air taxi program, Joby was also selected for applications that involve the company’s Superpilot autonomous flight technology platform.

Joby said it continues to aim to scale its production to four aircraft per month in 2027.

JOBY Shares Rise After Hours

JOBY Price Action: Joby shares were up 5.98% in after-hours, trading at $10.64 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Joby Aviation.