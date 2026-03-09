Autozi Internet Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI) shares are surging higher on Monday after the automotive‑aftermarket services company announced that its controlling shareholder has followed through on a previous funding commitment. Here’s what you should know.

Controlling Shareholder Fulfills $7 Million Commitment

Autozi said its controlling shareholder has completed a previously promised $7 million capital injection, with all funds now fully received. The company confirmed that the transfer is complete, marking the fulfillment of the shareholder's early investment commitment.

Alongside the initial funding, the controlling shareholder and co‑investors have pledged an additional investment of roughly $110 million at $1.30 per share. The company said the new capital will support liquidity needs and accelerate strategic expansion.

Autozi noted that the initial $7 million will be used to support day‑to‑day operations, maintain and grow core business lines and improve short‑term working capital. The company said the funding provides a crucial financial buffer as it navigates industry cycles, supply‑chain adjustments and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Strategic Deployment Of New Capital

Autozi plans to direct the new funds toward several key initiatives, including expanding its automotive‑aftermarket service network through new regional centers, offline service locations and logistics infrastructure.

Additionally, Autozi aims to streamline and integrate its supply‑chain systems, improve inventory turnover and focus resources on regional markets and specialized business lines with strong growth potential. The company said these efforts are designed to create new engines for medium‑and long‑term performance growth.

AZI Price Action: Autozi shares were up 189.54% at 76 cents at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 26 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

