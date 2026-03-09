Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) is surging Monday morning, despite a lack of fresh company-specific catalysts. This momentum appears to be a continuation of the extreme volatility that defined the stock's performance last week. Here’s what investors need to know.
ASNS Wins Caltrans Contract
Last Wednesday, Actelis shares skyrocketed over 250% following the announcement of a new contract with the California Department of Transportation for a highway modernization project in San Mateo County.
The order involves deploying MetaLight hybrid fiber-copper networking gear to support traffic signal and monitoring systems within a broader $120 million initiative.
Special Shareholder Meeting Set For April 13 Vote
After a brief midweek rally, shares plunged more than 33% in the following session on March 5. This sharp decline was triggered by a definitive proxy statement filed by the company after Wednesday’s close.
The filing outlined plans for a special shareholder meeting on April 13 to approve the issuance of additional common shares through an equity line of credit with White Lion Capital, alongside a proposed reverse stock split in a range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-25.
Management indicated these measures are necessary to support growth and regain Nasdaq compliance.
ASNS Stock Rockets Higher Monday
ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were up 28.05% at 41 cents at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 16 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.
