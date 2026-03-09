Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) said Monday they are exploring a joint venture focused on deconversion services for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) and related fuel-cycle technologies.

Details

The proposed collaboration would be located at Centrus’ Piketon site in Ohio, near Oklo’s planned 1.2-gigawatt power campus. The companies aim to integrate uranium enrichment and deconversion at a single site to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand domestic nuclear fuel capacity.

“Advanced nuclear energy development requires not only reactors but also reliable fuel-cycle capabilities that support those reactors,” said Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte.

Centrus CEO Amir Vexler said the initiative supports efforts to rebuild the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain and meet growing demand for advanced reactor fuels.

The companies also plan to explore regulatory coordination and engagement with federal agencies as part of broader efforts to strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel-cycle infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

Oklo is currently trading 11.5% below its 20-day SMA and 38.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend over the medium term. The stock has experienced a significant decline from its 52-week high of $193.84, now trading closer to its 52-week low of $17.42.

The technical indicators show mixed signals. The RSI stands at 37.07, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD indicates a bullish crossover, with the MACD line at -4.7169 above the signal line at -4.9477. This suggests potential upward momentum despite the recent price declines.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Oklo is set to report earnings on March 17, 2026.

EPS Estimate: Loss of 17 cents (Down from 9 cents YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $110.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 24)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 24) Texas Capital Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $138.00) (Jan. 28)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $138.00) (Jan. 28) B of A Securities: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $127.00) (Jan. 21)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Oklo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum Rank: Strong (Score: 90.27) — Stock is significantly outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Oklo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum setup. While the high Momentum score confirms robust market performance, the absence of other scores suggests a need for cautious optimism.

Top ETF Exposure

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 0.76% at $58.69 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock