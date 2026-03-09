3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Revenue Tops Estimates, Earnings Per Share Misses

3D Systems reported an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 9 cent-loss. In addition, the company posted revenue of $106.27 million, beating the consensus estimate of $97.98 million.

Revenue grew 16% sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven by stronger printer system sales and higher materials consumption. Healthcare Solutions revenue increased 25% to $50.5 million, while Industrial Solutions revenue declined 21% to $55.8 million.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations driven by both our Healthcare and Industrial segments," said President and CEO Jeffrey Graves.

The company said cost reduction and efficiency programs delivered approximately $55 million of annualized cost savings in 2025.

3D Systems Shares Rises

DDD Price Action: At the time of writing, 3D Systems stock is trading 7.65% higher at $2.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.