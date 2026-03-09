Unusal Machines, Inc. (AMEX:UMAC) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
Revenue Tops Estimates, Earnings Per Share Misses
Unusual Machines reported revenue of approximately $4.89 million, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 million and representing 133% sequential growth from approximately $2.1 million in the third-quarter. The company reported a loss of 36 cents, missing the consensus estimate of a 11 cent loss.
The company said the revenue growth reflects operational scaling and increasing demand for its NDAA-compliant drone components from enterprise customers.
"As we executed against our strategy to build an enterprise sales business, we have emerged as a leading domestic supplier of NDAA-compliant drone components," said CEO Allan Evans.
Unusual Machines ended the year with approximately $103 million in cash and $39 million in short-term investments, with no debt, resulting in net working capital of approximately $157 million.
Unusual Machines Stock Climbs
UMAC Price Action: At the time of writing, Unusual Machines stock is trading 13.06% higher at $18.60, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
