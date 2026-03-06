Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR) shares are up on Friday following the announcement of a strategic equity investment agreement worth up to $60 million.

Strategic Equity Investment Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Reitar will issue up to 15 million newly issued ordinary shares at a subscription price of $4.00 per share.

The company plans to allocate at least 92% of the investment proceeds to a consortium to acquire a controlling equity interest in a prominent international logistics company.

The investment agreement follows a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Equator Capital Management SPC, which indicates strong investor confidence in Reitar’s growth strategy.

The company aims to leverage this capital to enhance its market position in the logistics technology sector, particularly in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the PRC.

Technical Analysis

Reitar’s stock is currently trading 4.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 38% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a struggle to maintain momentum in the longer term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 74.62%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 36.95, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.0926, below its signal line at -0.0884, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting the stock’s challenges in gaining traction.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 60 cents

The recent investment agreement is significant as it positions Reitar to expand its operations and enhance its competitive edge in the logistics technology industry. By partnering with a leading industrial private equity firm, the company aims to solidify its market presence and drive long-term growth.

RITR Price Action: Reitar Logtech Holdings shares were up 11.04% at $0.71 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

