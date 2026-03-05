Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares are trading higher on Thursday afternoon after fresh analyst commentary tied the stock's move to shifting expectations around AI-driven disruption in online travel.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Booking Holdings shares are powering higher. What’s fueling BKNG momentum?

OpenAI Pulls Back ChatGPT Checkout

The Information has attributed the retreat to user behavior: people research in ChatGPT but don't complete purchases there and practical hurdles in getting merchants live.

The same report said only a small number of merchants had the feature working, OpenAI had to onboard them manually, the portal lacked sales-tax infrastructure as of February and Shopify confirmed only a dozen of its merchants were active.

AI-Shopping Shift Could Spark OTA Rebound

Against that backdrop, Investing.com reported that Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley said online travel agencies "took the biggest slide" on AI-checkout fears and may have the most to gain if those concerns ease.

In the same note, Walmsley called Booking "the best of the pure-play OTAs" and said the group could "catch a bid" on the news, according to Investing.com.

Mizuho also suggested the likely end state for AI shopping could look more like traditional search, relying on click-outs and cost-per-click auctions instead of full on-platform checkout, a shift it said could favor established marketplaces and intermediaries such as Booking.

AI-Disruption Concerns Have Weighed On BKNG

Over the past year, Booking has traded between a high of $5,839.41 and a low of $3,765.63, peaking in mid-2025 before sliding into early 2026 amid broader AI-disruption concerns.

The stock has recently bounced off those lows into the mid-$4,000s, but it's still sitting below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling the longer-term trend has yet to fully recover.

Wall Street Stays Constructive On Booking Shares

Wall Street has largely stayed constructive on Booking in recent weeks, even as several analyst firms have adjusted their targets.

BKNG Shares Surge Thursday

BKNG Price Action: Booking Holdings shares closed up 8.46% to $4,613.28 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock