Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are under pressure Thursday. The aviation industry faces severe, fast‑spreading disruption tied to fresh violence in Mexico and escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

Boeing stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind BA decline?

Escalating Conflict Triggers Global Aviation Turmoil

The U.S.–Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend set off a chain reaction that has thrown the global travel system into chaos. More than 20,000 flights have been grounded and over one million travelers stranded due to widespread airspace closures, according to aviation data firm Cirium, CNBC reported.

Industry experts say the scale of disruption is unprecedented in the modern era. Henry Harteveldt, a former airline executive and founder of Atmosphere Research Group, described the situation as "an aviation quagmire" and the most chaotic event since the U.S. shut down its airspace after 9/11.

Additional Geopolitical Flashpoints Add Pressure

The Middle East conflict is the most severe aviation shock this year, but it follows a string of destabilizing events. In January, U.S. military action in Venezuela triggered Caribbean airspace closures. In February, cartel‑related violence in Mexico forced flight groundings in cities including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Rising Operational Costs And Uncertainty

Airlines are now rerouting or canceling flights, grounding aircraft, and rewriting flight plans — changes that significantly increase fuel and operational costs. These expenses typically flow through to consumers in the form of higher ticket prices.

Other Factors Adding Pressure To The Stock

Boeing is trading 6.3% below its 20-day SMA, but 1% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that often reads as short-term weakness while the longer-term trend is still trying to stay intact. Shares are up 35.08% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 42.61, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward softer momentum after the recent slide. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.2666 and below its signal line at -0.6802, pointing to bearish pressure that hasn't fully reset yet.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $248.00

: $248.00 Key Support: $211.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $252.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (Feb. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $295.00) (Feb. 2) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $270.00) (Jan. 28)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $270.00) (Jan. 28) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $275.00) (Jan. 28)

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Boeing, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 70.85) — The stock is still screening as a stronger trend name versus much of the market, even as it digests a pullback.

: Bullish (Score: 70.85) — The stock is still screening as a stronger trend name versus much of the market, even as it digests a pullback. Value: Weak (Score: 25.87) — The setup implies investors are paying up for the story, leaving less room for error if sentiment turns.

The Verdict: Boeing’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led profile, where trend strength is the main support for the bull case. With Value scoring weak, the chart likely needs to defend key support areas to keep the longer-term uptrend from slipping into a deeper reset.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were down 2.30% at $222.09 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock