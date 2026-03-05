Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are plunging on Thursday. A regulatory filing revealed a sizable insider sale by one of the company's largest shareholders, the Walton Family Holdings Trust.

Walmart stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s weighing on WMT shares?

Walton’s Insider Sale

A new SEC Form 4 filing shows that the Walton Family Holdings Trust sold 1,064,907 Walmart shares, a transaction valued at $136.45 million.

The trust, which owns more than 10% of the company, remains one of Walmart's most influential shareholders, making the sale particularly notable.

What May Also Be Contributing To Walmart’s Drop

With market breadth heavily negative, traders are treating rallies as opportunities to de-risk rather than add exposure. Consumer Discretionary is holding up better than most sectors at a 0.6% loss, but Walmart is lagging that pocket of relative strength.

Walmart is trading 4.4% below its 20-day SMA, but 7.1% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that often signals short-term pressure inside a still-intact longer-term uptrend. Shares are up 27.35% over the past 12 months and, within the $79.81 to $134.69 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its highs than its lows.

The RSI is at 55.62, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the pullback hasn't reached "washed out" conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at 1.6024 and below its signal line at 2.0214, pointing to bearish pressure as upside momentum fades.

RSI in the 50-70 range with bearish MACD indicates momentum leaning bearish.

Key Resistance : $134.50

: $134.50 Key Support: $110.00

Market Positioning

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Walmart, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Walmart’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a "quality momentum" profile, where strong trend and business quality are doing most of the work. The weaker Value score fits with the premium P/E, so technical buyers often want cleaner pullback levels (like the 50-day area) before pressing new longs.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were down 4.12% at $122.54 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: DennisF/Shutterstock