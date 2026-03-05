DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares surged on Thursday, bucking a market-wide selloff. The S&P 500 dropped 1.29%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.19%. Year-to-date, DOCU remains down 29.93%.
Anthropic Partnership Drives Attention
On February 24, Anthropic named DocuSign as a connector partner for its enterprise AI platform, Cowork. The integration lets businesses draft, route, and execute agreements via natural language prompts.
CEO Allan Thygesen said: “What DocuSign brings to agentic experiences like Cowork is deep context across all business agreements — the intelligent workflows that know how to act on that context and the trust, security, and scale enterprises expect.”
Technical Analysis
DocuSign is currently trading 6.4% above its 20-day SMA but remains 31.5% below its 200-day SMA, reflecting a mixed short-term outlook amidst a longer-term downtrend.
The stock has declined 41.59% over the past 12 months, indicating significant bearish pressure over the year.
Additionally, the stock’s price of $48.22 positions it closer to its 52-week low of $40.16 than to the high of $94.67.
The RSI stands at 42.79, suggesting neutral momentum.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
DocuSign is set to report earnings on March 17. With the earnings date rapidly approaching, here’s what analysts are expecting:
- EPS Estimate: 71 cents (Down from 86 cents YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $828.21 million (Up from $776.25 million YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 32.3 times (Indicates premium valuation)
The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $83.87. Recent analyst moves include:
- Jefferies: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $45.00) (Feb. 23)
- BTIG: Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Feb. 18)
- RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Jan. 5)
DOCU Price Action: DocuSign shares were up 3.96% at $48.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.