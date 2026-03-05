DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares surged on Thursday, bucking a market-wide selloff. The S&P 500 dropped 1.29%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.19%. Year-to-date, DOCU remains down 29.93%.

Anthropic Partnership Drives Attention

On February 24, Anthropic named DocuSign as a connector partner for its enterprise AI platform, Cowork. The integration lets businesses draft, route, and execute agreements via natural language prompts.

CEO Allan Thygesen said: “What DocuSign brings to agentic experiences like Cowork is deep context across all business agreements — the intelligent workflows that know how to act on that context and the trust, security, and scale enterprises expect.”

Technical Analysis

DocuSign is currently trading 6.4% above its 20-day SMA but remains 31.5% below its 200-day SMA, reflecting a mixed short-term outlook amidst a longer-term downtrend.

The stock has declined 41.59% over the past 12 months, indicating significant bearish pressure over the year.

Additionally, the stock’s price of $48.22 positions it closer to its 52-week low of $40.16 than to the high of $94.67.

The RSI stands at 42.79, suggesting neutral momentum.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

DocuSign is set to report earnings on March 17. With the earnings date rapidly approaching, here’s what analysts are expecting:

EPS Estimate : 71 cents (Down from 86 cents YoY)

: 71 cents (Down from 86 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $828.21 million (Up from $776.25 million YoY)

: $828.21 million (Up from $776.25 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.3 times (Indicates premium valuation)

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $83.87. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $45.00) (Feb. 23)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $45.00) (Feb. 23) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Feb. 18)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Feb. 18) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Jan. 5)

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign shares were up 3.96% at $48.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock