Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors continue to digest last week's mixed fourth-quarter report amid broader market jitters. Here’s what investors need to know.

Lucid Beats Revenue Forecasts But Loss Widens

Lucid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $522.73 million, topping Wall Street estimates of about $469 million and more than doubling sales from a year earlier. However, the company posted an adjusted loss of $3.08 per share, wider than expectations, underscoring ongoing profitability challenges.

Lucid Share Sale Filing Pressures Investor Sentiment

Sentiment weakened after Lucid filed a prospectus to register up to 69.12 million existing shares for resale tied to obligations to an Uber Technologies subsidiary and an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, raising concerns about potential share supply overhang.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 5.65% at $9.69 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $9.11, according to Benzinga Pro data.

