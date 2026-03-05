Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares climbed on Thursday. The stock remains down 19.52% year-to-date. This movement comes as the Nasdaq dips by 1.11% and the S&P 500 sheds 1.22%.

Q4 Beat And $50 Billion Buyback Set The Stage

Salesforce delivered a strong fourth quarter on Feb. 25. Revenue hit $11.2 billion, topping the $11.18 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings per shares of $3.81 crushed the $3.04 estimate. Revenue grew 12% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations reached $72.4 billion, up 14%.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to 44 cents per share. It also launched a $50 billion share repurchase program, replacing all prior authorizations.

For first quarter fiscal 2027, Salesforce guided revenue of $11.03–$11.08 billion, above analyst estimates. Full-year fiscal 2027 revenue is projected at $45.8–$46.2 billion.

CRM Analysts Stay Bullish

Several analysts maintained positive ratings following fourth quarter results, though many trimmed price targets.

HSBC pushed back on broader sector fears. The firm dismissed AI displacement risks to SaaS companies, forecasting software firms are more likely to benefit from AI than suffer a so-called “SaaSpocalypse.”

F1 Partnership Adds Agentforce Momentum

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $283.69.

Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 2)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 2) DA Davidson : Neutral (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Feb. 27)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Feb. 27) Macquarie: Neutral (Lowers Target to $200.00) (Feb. 26)

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were up 5.48% at $203.66 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

