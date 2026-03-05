DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) is trading higher on Thursday. The company rolled out a major expansion of its DoorDash Reservations feature to Chicago and introduced new booking tools. Here’s what you want to know.

Expansion Into Chicago's High‑Demand Dining Scene

DoorDash is bringing its reservations platform to Chicago, adding the city to a growing list that already includes New York, Miami and Las Vegas. The update puts some of Chicago's hardest‑to‑book restaurants directly inside the DoorDash app, from Michelin‑starred spots like Indienne, Kumiko and Moody Tongue to West Loop favorites such as Asador Bastian, Rose Mary and Sushi by Scratch.

Parisa Sadrzadeh, DoorDash's VP of strategy and operations, said the expansion reflects the company's goal of unifying discovery, delivery and dine‑in into one seamless experience.

Credits For Dining Out Create A Unique Hook

DoorDash is leaning on its delivery ecosystem to differentiate its reservations product. Customers earn $10 in DoorDash credits — $12 for DashPass members — every time they book and complete a reservation through the platform.

Those credits can be used on future deliveries, making DoorDash the only U.S. reservations platform that immediately rewards diners with spendable benefits. DashPass members also get access to exclusive tables and discounted Lyft Black rides, tying together multiple services in DoorDash's ecosystem.

New Tools Improve Discovery And Booking

The company also introduced new features designed to make choosing and booking a restaurant an easier process. DoorDash now highlights details like ambiance and popular dishes, using photos and reviews from trusted sources to help diners decide where to go.

A new "Notify" feature alerts users when a table opens up at fully booked restaurants, and the full reservations catalog is now available on DoorDash.com for users who prefer browsing on the web instead of the app.

DASH Shares Dart Higher

DoorDash shows a complex technical picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45.02, suggesting neutral momentum, while the MACD presents a more optimistic view. The MACD line is above the signal line, hinting at potential upward momentum despite the stock’s recent underperformance relative to its longer-term moving averages.

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 3.74% at $184.39 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

