Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares are surging Thursday afternoon as investors cheer a strong earnings report reinforcing the renewable fuels producer's turnaround. Here’s what investors need to know.

Alto Ingredients stock is at critical resistance. Why is ALTO stock breaking out?

Alto Ingredients Reports Strong Q4 Profit Turnaround

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $27.9 million from negative $7.7 million, helped by stronger crush margins, renewable fuel export sales and derivative gains.

For 2025, Alto posted net income of $12.1 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a $60.3 million loss in 2024, and generated $44.7 million of adjusted EBITDA. The results build on a third-quarter turnaround, when the company reported $13.9 million of net income after a year-earlier loss.

Alto CEO Highlights Stronger Position Entering 2026

CEO Bryon McGregor said Alto entered 2026 in "a position of greater strength" and plans to focus on enhancing production capabilities, boosting exports, monetizing Section 45Z tax credits and leveraging rising demand for liquid CO2.

The company ended 2025 with $23.4 million in cash and $102 million of borrowing availability, giving it flexibility to pursue growth.

Alto Stock Breaks Out Above Key Moving Averages

Over the past year, Alto's shares have climbed from a low of about $0.78 to a new 52-week high near $3.86, with the latest earnings-fueled spike in early March 2026 extending a powerful late-2025 rally.

The stock now trades well above its rising 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, underscoring the strong upside momentum behind Thursday afternoon's sharp move higher.

Shares Surge 50% Thursday Afternoon

ALTO Price Action: Alto Ingredients shares were up 50.38% at $3.92 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock