Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported fourth‑quarter results.

Amprius Reports 137% Revenue Growth

Amprius posted a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share, far wider than the expected 4 cents loss and deeper than the 8 cents loss reported a year earlier. Revenue, however, told a very different story. Sales reached $25.23 million, beating expectations and rising 137% year-over-year.

The sharp earnings miss was caused by $22.5 million in impairment charges tied to a Colorado facility and other fixed‑asset write‑downs. Without those one‑time items, the company's net loss would have been just $1.9 million, or 1 cent per share, which appears to be helping drive shares higher on Thursday.

The fourth-quarter represented a major milestone for Amprius, as the company generated its first positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA at $1.8 million.

Gross margin improved to 24% in the quarter, with gross profit rising sharply both sequentially and year-over-year. For the full year, gross margin reached 11%, a dramatic improvement from 2024.

The company's 2026 guidance also came in ahead of analyst expectations. Amprius said it expects at least $125 million in revenue, representing more than 70% growth over 2025. Net loss is projected to be under $8 million, with net loss per share below 6 cents, and adjusted EBITDA expected to reach at least $4 million.

“Growing demand from existing customers, new program wins, and improved execution across our manufacturing partners drove strong momentum throughout the year. Looking ahead to 2026, we plan to leverage our enhanced supply chain to scale production and meet accelerating market demand, supporting continued accretive growth,” said Amprius CEO Tom Stepien.

CFO Ricardo Rodriguez added that the company is entering 2026 with a stronger balance sheet and a cost structure built for scale, noting that last year showed early evidence of the business model's potential.

Amprius ended the year with $91.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

AMPX Shares Surge Thursday

AMPX Price Action: Amprius shares were up 10.36% at $13.86 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

