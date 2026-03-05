Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are trading lower Thursday, as investors reassess a sharp early-week rally fueled by a new national-security contract for the space-technology company. Here’s what investors need to know.

Intuitive Machines shares are sliding. What’s pressuring LUNR stock?

LUNR Stock Pulls Back After Contract-Driven Rally

The pullback comes after shares jumped on Tuesday when Intuitive Machines said its Lanteris Space Systems subsidiary had been chosen by L3Harris Technologies to help build spacecraft for the U.S. Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

Under the selection, Intuitive Machines will design, build and deliver 18 advanced spacecraft platforms for the agency's Tranche 3 Tracking Layer, which is intended to provide persistent, real-time tracking of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic and ballistic weapons.

The effort expands the company's role in U.S. missile-tracking programs and deepens its relationship with L3Harris on a multiyear architecture seen as critical to future space-based defense capabilities.

CEO Highlights Scalable Spacecraft Strategy After SDA Win

CEO Steve Altemus said the award builds on "proven performance and mission trust" from earlier tracking-layer work and highlights Intuitive Machines' strategy of supplying scalable spacecraft platforms for complex missions.

The contract highlights Intuitive Machines' growing presence across the space-infrastructure market, where the company has built more than 300 spacecraft and delivered precision navigation systems for missions throughout the solar system.

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Defense Stocks Inc Focus

While the stock remains volatile after this week's spike, traders are likely weighing the longer-term revenue opportunity from Tranche 3 against broader market risk and ongoing geopolitical tensions that have kept defense names in focus.

LUNR Holds Strong Long-Term Uptrend

Despite Thursday’s downward pressure, LUNR remains in a broader longer-term uptrend and continues to trade well above its 200-day simple moving average.

LUNR Shares Slide Thursday

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 6.77% at $17.36 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock