Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) climbed over 3% Thursday as traders positioned ahead of a key earnings catalyst next week.

The stock has had a brutal 2026 so far. ADBE is down approximately 16% year-to-date.

AI Competition Has Weighed On The Stock

The year-to-date pressure on ADBE reflects broader sector headwinds.

On Feb. 26, Google‘s Gemini unveiled Nano Banana 2, a free image-generation model. It promises “Pro”-grade image quality at Flash speed.

Software Stocks Broadly Under Pressure In 2026

Adobe’s pain is not isolated. The entire software sector has struggled.

BTIG’s chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky noted in early February that software has underperformed semis by 20% over the last 20 days — the largest gap since the dot-com bubble peak in February 2000.

Krinsky said the sector is “probably oversold enough for a bounce,” though cautioned it may take time to “repair and build a new base.”

Jim Cramer was blunter on CNBC’s Mad Money. He said that even companies with strong earnings — including Adobe — are watching their stock prices “wither and get blown away.”

Technical Analysis

Adobe’s current price of $280.55 reflects a challenging year, with a 12-month decline of 37.98%. The stock is trading 6.4% above its 20-day SMA but remains 11.8% and 18.8% below its 100-day and 200-day SMAs, respectively. This positioning suggests a potential stabilization in the short term, despite the longer-term downward trend.

The RSI stands at 49.24, indicating a neutral market sentiment

Q1 2026 Earnings Loom Large — Due March 12

EPS Estimate : $5.46 (Up from $5.08 YoY)

: $5.46 (Up from $5.08 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $6.28 Billion (Up from $5.71 Billion YoY)

: $6.28 Billion (Up from $5.71 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 16.4x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $418.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $335.00) (Mar. 4)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $335.00) (Mar. 4) Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $290.00) (Feb. 23)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $290.00) (Feb. 23) Piper Sandler: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $330.00) (Feb. 3)

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares topped at $285.36 up 3.63% on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Charles-McClintock Wilson / Shutterstock