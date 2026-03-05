Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ:ASNS) is tumbling Thursday morning, giving back a chunk of Wednesday's blistering rally as investors digest a fresh SEC filing outlining potential dilution and another reverse stock split. Here’s what investors need to know.

Actelis Networks stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind ASNS decline?

Actelis Stock Soared Wednesday On California Transportation Contract

Actelis' MetaLight platform delivers "fiber-grade" Ethernet over existing copper lines and has already been adopted in several other U.S. transportation projects.

Actelis Seeks Share Issuance, Reverse Split Approval

Management argues the financing flexibility and reverse split are needed to support growth plans and regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid rules, but the measures would significantly increase the company's capacity to issue new stock.

Actelis Networks Plunges After Massive Rally

ASNS Price Action: Actelis Networks shares were down 33.18% at 36 cents at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 16 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data.

