Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) reports fourth-quarter results after the closing bell Thursday, with shares trading modestly higher ahead of the print as investors position for another AI-driven quarter from the chipmaker. Here’s what investors need to know.

Wall Street Forecasts Record Revenue For Marvell

The focal point will be guidance, particularly for data-center revenue tied to AI infrastructure. Management previously indicated that demand for its cloud and accelerator products is running ahead of earlier expectations, suggesting investors will want to see another step-up in the company's outlook for the coming year.

Key Metrics To Watch Beyond Headline Numbers

Beyond the headline numbers, investors should watch gross-margin trends as AI products ramp, progress in slower legacy segments like carrier and storage and any color on competition for cloud design wins.

Commentary on free-cash-flow generation, buybacks and integration plans for the Celestial AI acquisition will also be closely watched.

Over the past year, Marvell Technology stock has experienced significant volatility. By March 2026, the price action shows signs of consolidation, with the stock trading in a tight range as it converges closely with its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

Wall Street Analysts Maintain Consensus Buy Rating

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $118.12. Recent analyst moves include:

JPMorgan : Overweight (Target $130.00) (Mar. 4)

: Overweight (Target $130.00) (Mar. 4) Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $118.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $118.00) (Mar. 2) UBS: Buy (Raises Target to $120.00) (Feb. 23)

MRVL Shares Edge Higher Thursday Morning

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 0.65% at $78.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

