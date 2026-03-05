Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a $1.25 billion buyback plan.

Zillow Group stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for Z stock?

Zillow Authorizes $1.25B Share Buyback

Following the authorization, Zillow said it has approximately $1.3 billion in remaining capacity for future share repurchases.

From Jan. 1 through March 4, Zillow repurchased 3.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a weighted average price of $47.84 per share and 9.7 million shares of Class C capital stock at a weighted average price of $45.92 per share, totaling $626 million.

"Our recent share repurchases and today's authorization reflect our continued confidence in our strategy, financial strength and long-term opportunity to drive sustainable profitable growth over time," said CFO Jeremy Hofmann.

Zillow said it has repurchased approximately $3.3 billion of stock since 2021 at a weighted average price of $49 per share, totaling 66.7 million shares.

Zillow Stock Climbs

Z Price Action: At the time of publication, Zillow shares are trading 4.02% higher at $47.66, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

