Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) shares are trading higher Thursday morning after the website-building platform launched a large share repurchase via a modified Dutch auction tender offer. Here’s what investors need to know.

Wix Announces $1.75B Share Tender Offer

Wix said it has commenced a tender offer to buy back up to $1.75 billion of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares at a price between $80 and $92 per share, in cash. That compares with a prior Nasdaq closing price of $83.78 on March 4, the last full trading day before the launch.

The offer is scheduled to expire late on April 1, unless extended or terminated. The company noted the transaction is not subject to a minimum tender condition or financing contingency.

Management said the move is intended to accelerate completion of Wix's existing share repurchase program and reflects confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

The Dutch auction structure also gives shareholders an opportunity to tender some or all of their holdings without brokerage commissions.

Wix Earnings Beat As Revenue Jumps

Wix's buyback move comes after it reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, showing 14% year-over-year revenue growth to $524.27 million and adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, beating analyst estimates.

The company has also announced a private placement of up to $250 million to support general corporate purposes while it invests in AI-driven products such as Wix Harmony and no-code platform Base44 and pursues a broader $2 billion repurchase plan through 2026.

Moving Averages Confirm WIX Bearish Trend

Over the past year, WIX stock has experienced a significant and sustained downtrend, falling from a high of $197.53 down to a low of $62.80.

This bearish momentum is further confirmed by the stock price consistently trading below its declining 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages for the majority of the year.

Consensus Remains Buy Despite Lower Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $168.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $115.00) (Mar. 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $115.00) (Mar. 5) Benchmark: Buy (Lowers Target to $140.00) (Mar. 2)

WIX Shares Climb Thursday Morning

WIX Price Action: Wix.com shares were trading higher by 8.52% at $90.93 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

