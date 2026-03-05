United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it was awarded $27 million by the Department of War to expand domestic extraction, processing and refinement of critical minerals.

United States Antimony shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling UAMY momentum?

U.S. Antimony Receives $27M To Expand Domestic Production

The company said the funding was awarded under Title III of the Defense Production Act to support efforts to enhance and expand domestic production of antimony and related materials.

The $27 million investment will fund modernization efforts and expand the company's refining and production capacity in Montana. The facility produces antimony used in flame retardants, batteries, munitions and other defense applications.

The company said the funding will also support plans to establish domestic antimony excavation and extraction operations in Alaska, helping secure a domestic supply of the critical mineral.

United States Antimony said it is currently the only domestic processor of antimony and producer of finished antimony products in the United States.

United States Antimony Shares Climb

UAMY Price Action: At the time of publication, United States Antimony shares are trading 3.82% higher at $10.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

