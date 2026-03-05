Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed. Also, the company issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates and announced a new $10 billion share repurchase program.

Broadcom stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling AVGO momentum?

Broadcom Posts Double Beat As AI Demand Surges

Broadcom reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.05, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02. In addition, the company reported revenue of $19.31 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $19.19 billion and increasing 29% year-over-year.

"Q1 AI revenue of $8.4 billion grew 106% year-over-year, above our forecast, driven by robust demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking. Our AI revenue growth is accelerating, and we expect AI semiconductor revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2," said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

The company ended the quarter with $14.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Broadcom's board also authorized a new $10 billion share repurchase program through Dec. 31, 2026.

Looking ahead, Broadcom expects second-quarter revenue of $22.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion.

Consensus Ratings And Analyst Action

The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.59. Recent analyst action include:

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and lowered the price target from $500 to $450.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom and maintained a $485 price target.

Broadcom Shares Rise

AVGO Price Action: At the time of publication, Broadcom shares are trading 6.05% higher at $336.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock