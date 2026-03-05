Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance above estimates.

Veeva Systems reported fourth-quarter revenue of $836 million, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $810.6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.06, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.93.

Veeva Systems shares jumped 11.3% to $209.81 in the pre-market trading session.

