Larry Ellison briefly passed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world for part of one day in 2025. That title was short lived and unlike Musk, who is adding to his net worth in 2026, Ellison is falling behind.

Larry Ellison Net Worth

Co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) , Ellison finished 2025 as the fifth-richest person with a net worth of $247 billion.

Three months into 2026, Ellison is the largest loser of wealth with a decline of $46.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Ellison ranks sixth with a net worth of $201 billion.

The billionaire is not alone in losing net worth in 2026, with seven of the 10 richest people in the world down year-to-date.

The decline in Ellison's net worth is equal to 19% of his net worth to start the year and comes after he added 28.8% to his net worth in 2025.

What's Next for Ellison

Ellison is backing the deal and also providing a guarantee of over $40 billion of the deal via equity financing to help alleviate concerns that Paramount had the capital to acquire the company.

The billionaire has also added an investment in the U.S. operation of TikTok, which was part of a necessary agreement by the government for Chinese parent ByteDance to sell-off majority control of the U.S. division.

Ellison trails fifth place Mark Zuckerberg by $31 billion, meaning he will stay in sixth place barring a huge move in shares of Oracle or Paramount Skydance, which make up the majority of his wealth.

