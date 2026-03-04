Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallies above $74,000. Here’s what investors need to know.

Hut 8 stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving HUT stock higher?

Bitcoin Rally Boosts Hut 8 Mining Revenue

The link is straightforward: Hut 8 monetizes bitcoin's price through the coins it earns and, at times, holds. When bitcoin rises, each coin produced by Hut's mining fleet is worth more in U.S. dollars, while many operating costs, including power, hosting and site overhead, are relatively fixed in the near term.

That creates operating leverage, so a move in bitcoin can translate into an outsized shift in expected mining margins and cash generation. A higher bitcoin price also lifts the value of any bitcoin on the balance sheet, boosting liquidity.

Hut 8 Builds Energy-Powered Digital Infrastructure

Hut 8 positions itself as an integrated energy infrastructure and digital-infrastructure operator that pairs power and data centers with compute workloads.

The company operates and/or leases several mining sites, including Alpha in Niagara Falls, New York, Medicine Hat in Alberta, Salt Creek in Orla, Texas and Vega in Amarillo, Texas, and holds a 50% joint-venture interest at the King Mountain site in Texas.

Outside of self-mining, Hut 8 runs ASIC colocation (hosting third-party miners), provides enterprise CPU colocation, supports data-center cloud and enterprise storage workloads, and offers GPU-as-a-service for AI through its wholly owned Highrise AI subsidiary.

Strong Uptrend Powers Hut 8 Shares Higher

Hut 8 stock has climbed sharply over the past year, rising from a low of about $10.64 to a peak near $64.60 as the overall trend moved higher.

The shares currently trade above the long-term 200-day moving average, while the 20-day and 50-day averages remain elevated, signaling sustained bullish momentum despite recent volatility.

HUT Shares Surge Wednesday Afternoon

HUT Price Action: Hut 8 shares were up 13.99% at $54.26 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock