Revenue Growth Driven By Wastewater Projects

Decent Holding posted fiscal 2025 revenue of $12.9 million, up 12.2% from $11.5 million the year before. The bulk of that growth came from a 68.7% jump in wastewater treatment services, which rose to $4.2 million thanks to the completion of a major treatment project.

Chairman Dingxin Sun said the year marked "significant top‑line expansion," highlighting the company's ability to grow even in a choppy economic environment.

Profitability Remains Under Pressure

Despite the revenue increase, earnings took a sharp hit. The company reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, compared to earnings of 14 cents per share a year earlier. Gross margin slipped to 26.2% from 27.8%, largely because the fast‑growing wastewater segment carries lower margins than product sales.

Decent Holding swung to a net loss of $322,202 for the year, a steep reversal from $2.1 million in net income in fiscal 2024. Higher operating expenses — including a $0.9 million jump in credit‑loss provisions — played a major role in the decline.

Mixed Performance Across Business Lines

Revenue from River Water Quality Management dipped 3.6% to $6.6 million, and Product Sales fell 4.6% to $2.1 million. However, product‑sales margins improved to 39.1%, up from 35.8% last year, showing some operational progress even as volumes softened.

DXST Price Action: Decent Holding shares were up 184.73% at $0.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

