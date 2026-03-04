NLight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shares are jumping higher on Wednesday after Baird launched coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and a bullish $95 price target. Here’s what you should know.

Strong Initiation From Baird Lifts Sentiment

Growing Visibility In Defense And Laser‑Weapon Systems

NLight develops high‑power lasers used in directed‑energy weapons, optical sensing and advanced manufacturing.

The company has spent more than two decades refining high‑power laser technology through proprietary beam‑combination methods and a vertically integrated manufacturing model. Its systems are already deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense and allied militaries for counter‑drone, counter‑rocket, counter‑artillery and counter‑missile missions across land, sea, air and space.

The Technical Picture

NLIGHT is currently trading above all key moving averages, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock’s position, significantly above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs, suggests a solid uptrend that traders should watch closely.

The RSI is at 61.86, which is considered neutral, but it recently entered overbought territory on Feb. 26, 2026. This could indicate that while the stock has been strong, there may be a pullback or consolidation phase ahead as traders take profits.

MACD is above its signal line, signaling bullish momentum for nLIGHT. This suggests that the current trend is strong, and traders might look for continuation patterns to capitalize on further upward movement.

The golden cross in June, where the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, adds to the bullish narrative. This crossover often signals a longer-term uptrend, reinforcing the current positive sentiment around nLIGHT.

Over the past 12 months, NLight has skyrocketed by 698.83%, showcasing its explosive growth. This dramatic increase reflects strong investor interest and suggests that the stock is in a powerful uptrend, making it a focal point for traders looking for growth opportunities.

LASR Price Action: NLight shares were up 5.64% at $66.63 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $68.50, according to Benzinga Pro.

