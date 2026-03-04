AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, supported by a firmer U.S. equity market as risk appetite improved and volatility eased. Here’s what investors need to know.

AMC Entertainment shares are powering higher. What’s driving AMC stock higher?

AMC Revenue Tops Forecasts Despite Softer Attendance

The move comes after last month's fourth-quarter results, when the theater chain reported revenue of $1.29 billion, down slightly year over year but ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

Adjusted loss was 18 cents per share, in line with estimates. Per-patron food and beverage spending hit records in both the U.S. and international markets, even as attendance declined and adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow fell versus the prior year.

Chief Executive Adam Aron called 2025 another step forward for AMC, noting that the company outpaced the broader box office with mid-single-digit revenue growth and a double-digit gain in adjusted EBITDA.

Management also highlighted record contribution margins per customer, underscoring efforts to drive higher spending from a smaller but more valuable audience.

Heavier 2026 releases, Loyalty Perks Ahead

Looking to 2026, AMC is banking on a heavier release schedule that includes several major franchise titles, along with its premium large-format screens, loyalty programs and exclusive concessions, to support box-office and earnings momentum.

At the same time, the company is pursuing a $1.73 billion private notes offering and a new term loan aimed at refinancing costlier debt and extending maturities.

Together, these initiatives could give AMC more financial flexibility as it navigates a still-evolving box-office recovery.

Moving Averages Confirm Extended Bearish Trend

AMC Entertainment's share price has trended steadily lower over the past year, falling from near $4 in spring 2025 to close to near $1 by early March, with a 12-month high around $4.01 and a low near $1.13.

The 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages have also sloped downward, underscoring a persistent bearish trend.

AMC Stock Climbs Wednesday Afternoon

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were up 7.08% at $1.21 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock