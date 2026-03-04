SES AI Corp (NYSE:SES) stock is trading higher on Wednesday. Investors are looking forward to the company's fourth‑quarter earnings release after the close.

SES AI shares are powering higher. Why are SES shares rallying?

SES Earnings Expectations

SES AI is expected to report a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of about $6.98 million. Investors are watching closely for strong forward guidance, especially around the company's Molecular Universe AI platform, its energy‑storage systems business and its materials joint-venture.

Record Q3 Results Set A High Bar

The company delivered more than $7 million in revenue last quarter, marking over 100% sequential growth. Its "All‑in‑on‑AI" strategy appeared to gain traction, with revenue split between high‑margin service work for automotive OEMs and product sales from UZ Energy's energy‑storage systems.

Gross margins reached 51%, supported by 78% margins in services. SES ended the quarter with $214 million in liquidity.

Multiple Growth Engines Emerging

SES reached a major milestone with the launch of Molecular Universe MU‑1.0, an end‑to‑end AI4Science workflow designed to accelerate battery discovery and performance prediction. The company also expanded its Enterprise offerings and plans to introduce an on‑premise version to meet the security needs of major battery manufacturers.

The acquisition of UZ Energy is already paying off, contributing roughly 45% of the company’s third-quarter revenue. SES also formed a joint venture with Hisun New Energy Materials to commercialize AI‑discovered materials while keeping capital requirements low.

For 2025, SES raised its revenue outlook to $20 to $25 million, largely due to UZ's contribution. Management has signaled that today's fourth-quarter report will include a clearer view of 2026 growth expectations across ESS, SaaS subscriptions from Molecular Universe, the Hisun JV and potential early commercial production of electrolytes and battery cells for automotive, drone and robotics customers.

SES Price Action: SES AI shares were up 8.06% at $1.67 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: StockPhotos.GALLERY/Shutterstock.com