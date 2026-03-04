Shares of Klarna Group (NASDAQ:KLAR) are rising Wednesday after the company announced that its eBay integration would be expanded to six new markets.

Klarna stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling KLAR momentum?

Klarna and eBay Resell Integration Expands Reach

Klarna’s embedded resell integration with eBay, which allows users to resell items and purchase directly in the Klarna app, is expanding to six new markets: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland and Switzerland. Product images, descriptions, and key details will be automatically pre-filled using Klarna’s purchase data.

“Resale is no longer a niche behavior – it’s becoming a core part of how people shop and manage their money,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “Whether it’s reselling a jacket you bought last season or a phone you’ve upgraded, embedding resale directly into the payments experience and connecting it to eBay’s global marketplace turns past purchases into future value,”

The expansion follows strong adoption in the U.S. and UK, where Klarna users have created more than one million eBay listings directly through the Klarna app since the feature launched in December 2024. Engagement has been particularly strong across automotive parts, accessories, and fashion.

Shares Rise In Regular Trading Hours

KLAR Price Action: Klarna shares are up 4.26% at $13.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday. They're trading 11% above their 52-week low. Today's trading range has been between $13.45 and $14.24. The RSI is sitting at 26.2, which indicates oversold conditions.

Image: Shutterstock