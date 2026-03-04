Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) is trading higher Wednesday morning as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallies, lifting sentiment for crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin is moving above $73,000 before noon ET, rising about 6.5% on the day. Here’s what investors need to know.
Why Bitcoin Strength Boosts Galaxy Digital Stock
The tie between bitcoin and GLXY is straightforward: when bitcoin rises, the value of crypto assets held across the industry generally increases, and investors often reprice crypto-exposed businesses higher in anticipation of stronger activity and improved profitability.
Bitcoin strength can also improve the backdrop for fundraising and capital markets in crypto, supporting advisory, financing and asset-management opportunities tied to digital assets.
In addition, a broad "risk-on" shift triggered by a crypto rally often pulls incremental investor flows into the sector, and GLXY is frequently treated as a liquid proxy for crypto sentiment.
GLXY Stock Shows Strong Short-Term Momentum
Currently, GLXY stock is trading 12.77% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating strong short-term momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased significantly and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.
Analysts Maintain Buy Rating On Galaxy Digital
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $42.54. Recent analyst moves include:
- Citigroup: Initiated with Neutral (Target $25.00) (Feb. 25)
- Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (Feb. 4)
- Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $24.00) (Feb. 4)
GLXY Stock Climbs Wednesday
GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 13.73% at $23.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
