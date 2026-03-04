Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) is trading higher Wednesday morning as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallies, lifting sentiment for crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin is moving above $73,000 before noon ET, rising about 6.5% on the day. Here’s what investors need to know.

Galaxy Digital stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving GLXY stock higher?

Why Bitcoin Strength Boosts Galaxy Digital Stock

The tie between bitcoin and GLXY is straightforward: when bitcoin rises, the value of crypto assets held across the industry generally increases, and investors often reprice crypto-exposed businesses higher in anticipation of stronger activity and improved profitability.

Bitcoin strength can also improve the backdrop for fundraising and capital markets in crypto, supporting advisory, financing and asset-management opportunities tied to digital assets.

In addition, a broad "risk-on" shift triggered by a crypto rally often pulls incremental investor flows into the sector, and GLXY is frequently treated as a liquid proxy for crypto sentiment.

GLXY Stock Shows Strong Short-Term Momentum

Currently, GLXY stock is trading 12.77% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating strong short-term momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased significantly and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

Analysts Maintain Buy Rating On Galaxy Digital

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $42.54. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Initiated with Neutral (Target $25.00) (Feb. 25)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $25.00) (Feb. 25) Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (Feb. 4)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $36.00) (Feb. 4) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $24.00) (Feb. 4)

GLXY Stock Climbs Wednesday

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 13.73% at $23.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock