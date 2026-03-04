Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are edging higher Wednesday morning after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported another month of robust delivery growth, easing some concerns around demand in the world's largest EV market. Here’s what investors need to know.

Nio shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving NIO stock higher?

Nio Deliveries Surge, Topping One Million Vehicles

The Shanghai-based company said it delivered 20,797 vehicles in February 2026, up 57.6% from a year earlier. That brought year-to-date 2026 deliveries to 47,979 units, representing 77.3% growth versus the same period last year and pushing cumulative deliveries above 1.04 million vehicles.

February volumes were driven primarily by NIO's premium smart EV lineup, which accounted for 15,159 units. Its newer family-focused ONVO brand contributed 2,981 vehicles, while the compact high-end FIREFLY brand added 2,657 units.

Nio Consolidates Around $5

Over the past year, Nio's share price traded between a low of about $3.14 and a high near $7.89, with a sharp rally into late 2025 followed by a pullback.

More recently, the stock has been consolidating around the $5 area, with the shorter-term moving averages rolling over and converging toward the longer-term 200-day average.

Nio Earnings Expected To Show Strong Growth

The countdown is on: NIO is set to report earnings on March 10.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 43 cents)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 43 cents) Revenue Estimate: $4.61 billion (Up from $2.70 billion)

Nio Stock Edges Higher Wednesday

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 4.58% at $4.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock